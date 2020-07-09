The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government owned Companies has called on the Federal government to ensure that the duties of the Nigerian Postal Authority is not taken over by the Federal Inland Revenue service.

This call is in reaction to the alleged duty stamps being produced and launched by the FIRS.

Part of the functions of the Nigerian Postal service is to print and provide postage stamps for payment of postage tariff and payment of stamp duties.

It is also tasked with providing and operating facilities for collection, dispatch and distribution of inland and overseas mail at reasonable costs. But this is allegedly being taken over by another statutory Corporation.

The senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government owned Companies has decided to draw attention to this infringement on the duties of NIPOST by the Federal Inland Revenue services.

On 30th june 2020 the FIRS allegedly produced and launched its owned brand of adhesive stamps. This, the association says, is not part of its functions.

They called on government to urgently facilitate a meeting between NIPOST and the FIRS in order to arrive at an amicable resolution.

It threatened to direct all its members in NIPOST to withdraw their service, should government fail to do this within twenty-one days

The Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalization of Federal government Parastatals, had in 2013 recommended that NIPOST be fully commercialized and that its regulatory functions be transferred to proposed

Communications Regulatory Authority of Nigeria.

The Federal Government accepted the recommendations but directs that its commercialisation should be partial.