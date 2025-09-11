FIRS, CBN, NEXIM, UBA, NDIC back FICAN 2025 conference on digital economy

The 2025 Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) has secured strong support from leading financial institutions and regulators, underlining its role as a key platform for shaping Nigeria’s digital economy agenda.

Among the backers of the annual event are the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Zenith Bank, First City Monument Bank, Unity Bank, and Stanbic IBTC Bank, among others.

Now in its 35th edition, the FICAN Conference will take place on September 20, 2025, at Orchid Hotels, Lekki, Lagos, with the theme: “Bracing for the Digital Economy in Nigeria: Taxation, Banking and Finance.” Organisers say the event will provide regulators, operators, and financial journalists with fresh insights and strategies for navigating the fast-changing digital landscape.

Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS, will deliver the keynote lecture, focusing on how technology can strengthen tax administration and boost government revenue. Other speakers include Dr Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director of UBA, and Mr Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, who will share perspectives on how financial institutions can adapt their operations and services in a digital-first economy while promoting inclusion.

A panel session featuring representatives from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), NDIC, Nigeria Customs Service, PalmPay, Dangote Group, NAICOM, and Lagos Business School’s Dr Yinka David-West, will further explore the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation in taxation, banking, and finance.

According to FICAN President, Mr Chima Titus Nwokoji, the conference is designed both to build the capacity of financial journalists and to serve as an agenda-setting forum for key stakeholders. “By equipping journalists with deeper knowledge of emerging issues in digital finance, we aim to enhance the quality and accuracy of reporting in the economy,” he said.

With more than 150 members across print, broadcast, and online platforms, FICAN has over the years established its annual conference as a vital bridge between policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, and the media.

“This year’s edition is particularly significant because it coincides with our 35th anniversary,” the association said in a statement. “As Nigeria navigates the complexities of a digital economy, the conference will provide critical ideas and solutions to guide stakeholders across taxation, banking, and finance.”