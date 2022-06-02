Adebayo Obajemu

In a move widely viewed as being against the clamour for Southern presidency, the duo of the former Abia State governor and current senator Orji Uzor Kaku and former Aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode are among those slated to lead the campaign team of Ahmad Lawan, Senate president who is among APC presidential aspirants.

Thursday the Ahmad Lawan Central Campaign Organisation (ALCCO) announced the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, as its Director-General, while Femi Fani Kayode is the head of the media unit of the campaign.

Mr Kalu, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, said the team would be expected to build a stronger cohesion that would deliver the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President.

Chairmen of eight committees of the Campaign Organisation include Auwal Lawan Chairman, Finance and Budget and Sani Musa, a senator, as Co-Chairman

Strategy and Planning, Ikechukwu Obiora, a former senator, as chairman and Betty Apiafi, a serving senator will be deputy chairman.

Barau Jibrin, a senator, is the head of Contact and Mobilisation, while Peter Nwaoboshi, also a senator, will function as the deputy chairman.

Aliyu Sahabi Abdullahi, a senator and Femi Fani-Kayode will serve as chairman and deputy chairman of Media and Publicity respectively.

Security and Intelligence has Lawal Daura–chairman and Mohammed Barau , a retired navy commodore, as deputy chairman.

Transport and Logistics has Bello Mandiya, a senator as chairman while Hillary Bisong is the deputy Chairman.

Mustapha Audu is the chairman of the Youth Groups as Aisha Ismail heads the Women groups.

The APC presidential primary holds between June 6 and 8.