Wike says Fubara will return when Rivers emergency rule will lapse September 18, hails LG polls as peaceful
Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has declared that the state of emergency in Rivers State will end on September 18, paving the way for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly to return to office.

Wike made the statement on Saturday while addressing journalists after casting his vote at Unit 007, Ward 9, Rumueprikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area during the local government council election.

“Having done this, the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted. The local government has representatives, the state government has its elected representatives, so we are good to go,” the former governor said.

He expressed confidence that all suspended elected officers would resume their duties once the emergency rule expires. “I do know that by September 18, the state of emergency will expire, and that would mean that the state governor and the state assembly will come back to their job, and we will have a government at the grassroots level,” Wike stated.

Speaking on the conduct of the election, Wike applauded the peaceful atmosphere and dismissed concerns about voter apathy.

“I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election. You have not heard of any violence. You have not heard of ballot box snatching. You see that the electoral materials are there, people are casting their votes. As far as we are concerned, the election is very peaceful,” he said.

While acknowledging low turnout at the start, Wike said participation improved as the exercise progressed. “Before the election closes, you will see the number of persons. So, we are very happy that, at the end of the day, this election has been conducted very peacefully and successfully,” he added.

Obinna Ezugwu.

