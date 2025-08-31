APC sweeps Rivers LG poll, leaves PDP with just 3 councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded a landslide victory in Saturday’s local government elections in Rivers State, winning 20 out of the 23 chairmanship seats.

The state’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) managed to secure only three councils in the keenly contested poll, according to the results announced by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Michael Odey, declared the winners of the chairmanship and vice chairmanship positions at the commission’s headquarters on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, on Sunday.

However, the results for councillorship seats were yet to be released as of press time.