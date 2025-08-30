Over 200 Jigawa APC members defect to PDP days after Marafa’s exit in Zamfara

No fewer than 289 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sakwaya Ward, Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, in what is seen as another setback for the APC, coming just days after former Zamfara Central senator, Kabiru Garba Marafa, and his loyalists dumped the party in Zamfara.

The defection ceremony took place on Friday at the PDP ward office, where the party’s deputy state chairman, Umar Danjani, represented the state chairman to officially receive the new members.

Danjani described the mass defection as a major boost to the PDP’s strength and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that the party is open to all who share its vision for Jigawa’s development.

“We welcome you with open arms and promise to work tirelessly to address your concerns as we build a stronger Jigawa together,” he said, pledging full support for the defectors’ integration. He also called for peaceful engagement among political actors as election preparations intensify.

In his remarks, PDP ward leader Mamuda Sakwaya expressed delight over the influx of new members, noting that it reflects the PDP’s growing influence at the grassroots—a key factor for electoral success.

“We warmly receive our brothers and sisters from APC who’ve chosen to join the true party of the people,” he said.

Leading the defectors, Mrs. Harira Sakwaya, wife of the APC ward chairman, said joining APC had been a disappointment.

“We are grateful to Sule Lamido, who has done so much for Sakwaya and the women here, things we cannot repay,” she said, accusing the APC leadership of failing to meet members’ expectations.

Advertisement

According to her, the defectors comprise 273 women and 16 men, most of whom were dissatisfied with the ruling party’s handling of grassroots concerns.

The development comes amid a wave of internal discontent within the APC. Earlier this week, former senator Kabiru Marafa, a key figure in Zamfara politics, and his supporters announced their exit from the party, accusing its leadership of betrayal.

Political observers say these defections could signal early cracks in the APC’s northern stronghold as realignments ahead of 2027 gather pace.