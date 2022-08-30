Wike: I've a huge task of bringing down APC structure in Rivers

Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, has said himself and his team have a huge task of bringing down the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Rivers governor spoke on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to the governor, he’s been busy destroying APC structures in the oil-rich state while some of the party members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) distracting him.

“Some of you, those you rate, you won’t even buy them for a naira. At the appropriate time, I will tell you who they are; the kind of characters we are talking about – people will speak here today, and tomorrow, they will say a different thing. I begin to wonder is it this leader that spoke to me last night? It is very unfortunate,” Wike said.

“Wike and his team are busy here bringing down all structures of APC, providing dividends of democracy. In your own state, you are only talking about Wike,” he added.

The governor who has been at loggerheads with PDP presidential candidate Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he does not belong to the houseboys.

Wike also took a dig at an unnamed “rapist” and member of PDP who was present at an event in Kano State on Monday to receive the Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He accused this “rapist” of not putting effort into persuading others to join the PDP but is quite comfortable with liking “when food is ready.”

He said, “Anywhere any true Rivers man is, you must show that you are important, you must show that you have something to offer and not to do houseboy, we don’t belong to the houseboys; we are not known to be that.

“So, all of you, continue to show that you are not a second-class citizen in any state or any zone,” the governor added.

Speaking about a former Governor of Kaduna State and chieftain of PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, he said he should focus on delivering his state for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Makarfi had on Tuesday morning on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme said Wike should not take any decision in anger.

But responding, Wike challenged the former PDP national chairman to ‘Operation Deliver Your Polling Unit’ and ‘Operation Deliver Your Local Government’.

Wike said, “This morning I was watching television when I saw a former acting chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, and he said he is very close to me but I don’t know how close he is to me. I don’t know when last we spoke. I’ve never spoken to him for the past five months. So, if you are close to somebody politically, there is no how you won’t have spoken to the person.

“What I want to advise Makarfi is: Look you have a job, make sure PDP wins Kaduna State. Leave Wike. Make sure PDP wins in Kaduna State, I don’t want to hear excuses.”

Earlier on Monday Wike alleged that some politicians campaigning ahead of the 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country, but instead want to loot.

The governor said he’s in a privileged position to know better, and promised to reveal the identities of the concerned persons at the appropriate time so that Nigerians can use their votes to reject them.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor spoke at the commencement of the construction of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The statement read, “Some other people are busy, putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones these other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and, at the appropriate time, I will tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria.

“Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in the PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen.”

He pointed out that while his administration continues to begin construction and inaugurate projects for the people of the state, detractors keep sponsoring negative media campaigns against him.

The governor stated that despite such negative media comments, his administration has not relented in offering good governance to strengthen the relationship with the people of Rivers State.

“Look at us concentrating on giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here every day flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end,” he said.

Wike noted how difficult it will be for seasonal politicians who have never done anything to better the lot of Rivers electorate to come to them and solicit their votes.