We must act fast on ASUU strike, economy - Osinbajo

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, vice president of Nigeria, has told governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), that there should be more efforts by the authorities at all levels to act on problems plaguing the country.

Osinbajo was quoted as saying this on Tuesday when the governors paid him a visit over his recent surgery.

According to the statement from the state house, issues bordering on the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the economy were discussed during the meeting.

ASUU has been on strike for more than 160 days over the inability of the federal government to implement an agreement reached in 2009.

The lecturers have repeatedly complained of poor infrastructure in the universities and are seeking an increase in their salaries and allowances.

The vice-president and the governors were said to have agreed to work together in view of finding solutions to these problems.

“We all need to work together on these critical issues. We need to think through things, and we need to do it fast,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

The statement also quoted the vice-president as commending the expertise of Nigerian doctors and the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities in the country.