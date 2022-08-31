Diaspora Nigerians plan to raise $150m, N100bn for Obi’s campaign

Nigerians in the Diaspora have formed groups of committees to launch crowdfunding initiatives for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

They plan, according to ThisDay, is to unveil in the coming days a crowdfunding portal with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

ThisDay quoted one of the sources leading to process to have said on Tuesday that they are targeting small amount in contributions to be gathered from supporters largely from the grassroots to help the LP set up more structures across.

The initiative is said to be driven by young enthusiastic Nigerians in the tech sector who are making waves and yearning for new leadership at the helm of affairs in the country.

“They are organising themselves into small committees and groups to contribute small amounts in a major effort to help Obi’s Campaign establish structure and presence around the country. Interestingly while some of their parents are either supporters of PDP or APC, they are rooting for Peter Obi,” a source involved in the discussion told ThisDay.

The campaigns for the presidential election, which holds February 25, 2023, will officially commence on September 28, 2022.

Obi, who was in California, yesterday, is currently on a foreign tour to meet to his supporters in Canada, Germany, London, Rome, and the United States, where it is expected he would raise a substantial amount of the funds needed for the election.

“With that amount of cash, he would be able to build structures for Labour Party across the country and become a formidable opponent in the 2023 election and a threat to other candidates,” the source said.