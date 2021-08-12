Hadiza Shagari, wife of Nigeria’s first executive president, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has died from Covid-19, aged 80.

The former president’s family announced her passing, disclosing that she died on Thursday at about 3:00 a.m. from Covid-19 complications at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre, Abuja.

Hadiza Shagari is the wife of Mr Shagari who also died three years ago at the age of 93 after a brief illness.

Muhammad Bala Shagari, Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, issued a statement on behalf of the Shagari family to announce the burial rites.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto). We lost her in the early hours of today, 12 August 2021, at about 3:00 a.m., after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja,” the statement reads.

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00 p.m., immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja.