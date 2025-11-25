BREAKING: Pregnant woman, children, nursing mothers abducted as terrorists attack Kwara again 

Terror struck Isapa community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday evening as armed bandits kidnapped a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, 10 children, and others.

The attack occurred around 6pm on November 24, 2025, when 20 to 30 gunmen stormed the town, firing sporadically and driving a large herd of cattle through the streets. An elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet during the assault, according to Sahara Reporters.

Local leaders confirmed 11 people were abducted, including seven members of the same family. Victims include Talatu Kabiru, Magaji, Kande, Hadiza, Mariam, Saima, Habibat, Fatima Yusufu, Sarah Sunday (pregnant), Lami Fidelis (nursing mother), and Haja Na Allah.

Eyewitnesses reported multiple bullet holes in homes and doors, and spent AK-47 shells were recovered after the attackers fled.

Isapa is located near Eruku, another community recently targeted. In that incident, terrorists attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) meeting, killing three worshippers and abducting several, including the pastor.

“The gunmen arrived suddenly, opened fire, and killed three people instantly,” a source said. “They forced others into the bush at gunpoint. The exact number of abducted people is still unknown.”

Residents are living in fear as security agencies continue to search for the victims and secure the area.