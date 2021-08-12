By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has felicitated with the Alapomu of Apomu kingdom, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi as the royal father marks his 58th birthday anniversary, describing him as a blessing to Apomu kingdom.

Oyebamiji said the respected royal father has graciously used his resources and networks to enhance the lot of his people and bring colour to his exalted royal office.

The commissioner in a congratulatory statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Finance, Dr Wale Tijani said Oba Afolabi’s type is rare on the face of the earth.

Oyebamiji who prayed for long life for the monarch, thanked him for always being a pillar of support to the Adegboyega Oyetola administration in the quest to further develop the entire state, as he has constantly ensured that his domain remain peaceful at all times.

The statement reads, “On behalf of myself and my family I congratulate our dear king, the Alapomu of Apomu kingdom, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi on his 58th birthday anniversary. The Alapomu’s contribution to the growth of Apomu kingdom and the entire state is remarkable and impressive.

“I am convinced that the Alapomu has rightly earned the trust, respect and wide acceptance of the people of Apomu through his sheer generosity and genuine concern for their wellbeing and development.

“Alapomu has been a blessing to Apomu, and his reign has witnessed unprecedented development across the nooks and crannies of the ancient town.

“We thank Almighty Allah for preserving you and equally celebrate your giant strides, distinguished and unique life style, may God continue to grant you many more prosperous and eventful years in good health and sound mind on the throne.

“Congratulations Kabiyesi.

Ki ade pe lori, ki bata pe lese.

Igba odun, odun kan ni o”. Oyebamiji stated.