By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has assured of greater youth involvement and better representation in governance.

He added that if reelected next year, the youth will occupy about 30 percent of his cabinet.

This is even as thousands of Osun youths marched to pay ‘thank you visit’ to the governor in commemoration of 2021 edition of the International Youth Day.

Oyetola, while receiving Osun youth at his office after the 20 kilometers march, expressed delight in the youth’s reciprocal gestures, adding that his administration’s prioritisation of the concerns of youths is rooted in his believe in the future of the State.

He also charged youth to embrace peace and pursue developmental objectives in the interest of the state, adding that his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Osun youth.

“Thank you for your support. You really surprised and amazed me. This is not a rally staged by the government, and this is not a rented crowd. You decided to organise this yourselves and the outcome is this massive population of grateful youths,” he said.

“This is really surprising and I am highly excited seeing thousands of youths across the State showing their unalloyed support and solidarity for our government.

“As you all know, this Administration has prioritised the people’s welfare just as many of our socioeconomic interventions are centred on the people, particularly the youths.

“Please, don’t relent in your efforts. I want you to remain resolute in your support, don’t be distracted and don’t be deterred. We are committed to your course, and we will do more for you.

“As you all know, we have appointed capable youths among you and they are doing fine. But by the grace of God, if I am re-elected, at least 30 percent of my cabinet will be youths.

“Don’t be angry if you have not been appointed. There is no way appointment can be given to all but with patience, it will go round.

“Please don’t allow yourselves to be used by political jobbers and evildoers. Let your future be your priority. Your future must be paramount to all of you. Don’t be instruments in the hands of the wicked.

“We are conscious of your future, that is why most of our programmes and policies are focused on you. We have a lot to do, as we pray God to endow us with more resources. I am really happy for your large turnout.

“Your presence is an indication to the fact that our administration meant well for you. If all of you here vote, we have won. Please go and collect your Permanent Voters’ Card”, Oyetola said.

Speaking at the end of the march, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs and Social Mobilisation, Comrade Kehinde Ayantunji, described the walk as a token of appreciation for Oyetola’s inclusiveness of youths in governance.

“The International Youth Day affords us the opportunity of assessing our challenges and successes across the globe. In Osun, we have made a holistic review of facts and figure, and it is clear that Governor Oyetola, in history of Osun, has included the highest number of youths in governance, particularly with the recent local government appointments,” he said.

“Out of 585 caretaker members across the State, the youths who are below 40years are more than 300. This is highly unprecedented and that is why we felt there is need to commend the Governor for ensuring youth inclusion in governance and for breaking the jinx of youth inclusion in the nation’s politics.

“This is to show that we are strongly behind him against internal and external aggression as we are assuring him that those that have been appointed will surely deliver.”

Preceding the visit, thousands of Osun Youth had done a long solidarity walk from Ayetoro area of the State Capital, to the State Government Secretariat, Abere to reinforce their support for the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Governor is also expected to feature in an interactive session with Osun Youths to X-ray the theme of this year’s International Youth Day Celebration, which is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.