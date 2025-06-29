Broadcaster Frank Edoho confirms breakdown of second marriage

Renowned media personality and television host, Frank Edoho, has given confirmation of the end of his second marriage to Sandra Onyenuchenuya.

Edoho made this known during an interview on the Tea With Tay podcast on Saturday via YouTube, where he gave an insight into his struggles with marriage and the challenges he faced in both of his unions.

The former “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ host married Sandra after his first marriage to Katherine Obiang ended in 2011.

However, he noted that despite his efforts, his second marriage had also come to an end.

“Maybe I’m not good at marriage, I must confess,” Edoho said during the podcast.

He went on memory lane on the complexities of relationships and shared his perspective on love and compatibility, saying, “Love of your life is different from your soul mate. The love of your life is the person who comes to your mind when you think of love.

“But your soul mate is someone who understands you even before you express yourself and you naturally align with.”

Edoho maintained that he gave his best in both marriages.

“I know that I went above and beyond for the two marriages. I carried my partner… I can abandon everything. But you don’t blame someone if they fall out of love,” he stated.

Citing a notable example, he cited retired Brazilian footballer, Kaka, whose wife reportedly left him despite his admirable qualities.

“Take the footballer, Kaka for example, he’s a Brazilian and he looks as handsome as an Indian. Very handsome guy, even when he retired from football, he was still handsome.

“But his wife divorced him. Do you know what she said? ‘He is too good’,” he said.