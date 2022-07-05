We're ready to end strike tomorrow if... ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is ready to end the nationwide strike immediately if the Federal Government agrees to sign the negotiated agreement to invest in university infrastructure and also agrees to pay salaries through the recommended University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president said this in an interview with Channels TV on Monday.

According to him, the Union has finished its negotiations and basically waiting on the government’s response.

Prof. Osodeke stated that the Union wants the best for Nigerian students, stating that “What we want for Nigerian children, go round and see, and compare with Ghana or South Africa and compare them, that is our struggle.”

On when the strike can end, he said, “as far as ASUU is concerned, the strike can end tomorrow, we have finished the negotiations, let the government call us this night, that we should come tomorrow and sign the agreement, we will be there.”

“Let government tell us they have tested and accepted UTAS, we will call off the strike.

“We are finished (with negotiations). We are just waiting, and challenging the government… when will they sign the agreement, and when will they accept UTAS? Those are the 2 questions we need to ask the Nigerian government.”