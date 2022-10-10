Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party has distanced itself from the new leadership recently announced for the Lagos chapter of the party by some members.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi who made the stance of the NWC known in a statement made available to newsmen explained that the move was orchestrated by some” misguided and misfits political characters currently hibernating in the Lagos chapter of the party.”

He therefore urged all members of the Labour Party in Lagos state and the general public to disregard the move, positing that the already inaugurated Caretaker committee put in place by the National Chairman, Mr Julius Abure and the National Secretary Alh Farouk Umar Ibrahim led national working committee of the party, remained “sacrosanct “.

“The constitution of the Party is very clear on how party leadership can emerge. I therefore call on those who intend to derail the smooth running of the Party in Lagos State to have a rethink as the Labour Party frowns at lawlessness and illegality in all ramifications.” Arabambi added.

He noted further “The National Working Committee said the 25 Man Caretaker committee purportedly put in place to paddle the leadership of the Lagos state Labour party a few days ago is not only null and void but contempt as that amounted to a criminal infraction and malicious usurpation of the constitutional function of the National Chairman , Julius Abure”

He added that “For the avoidance of doubt, only the NWC, under the headship of Barrister Julius Abure has the constitutional power to appoint or remove a caretaker committee.”

The National Scribe of the LP reaffirmed that the Lagos State labour party has leadership in the State and the caretaker already inaugurated by the NWC remained the legally constituted entity until otherwise dissolved by the NWC and new executives put in place”

He warned those allegedly singing retrogressive discordant tunes in the Party to have a rethink as the NWC would not sit down “while few lilliputian political pawn and puppets that have no interest of the Party continue to destroy the fabrics of unity that the Labour Party is trying to strengthen through unnecessary provocation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Party can not afford to follow the mistake some had made in the past, the constitution of the Labour Party gives no State members or affiliates the power to unilaterally appoint, or remove a legally constituted leadership.” Arabambi said with outrage

He said the Party has called on all members to remain law abiding and continue to work towards the success of the Party in the forthcoming general elections.

“What we at the National Secretariat of Our great Party are concerned about now is how all our candidates are going to emerge victorious in the coming general elections and therefore we cannot allow unnecessary internal wrangling derail our focus and eventual victory.

According to Arabambi , Comrade Kayode Salako and Chief Seyi Sowunmi remain the State Chairman and Deputy State Chairman and chief Sam Okpala, the state secretary until further directives are issued from the office of the National chairman.