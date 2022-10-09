The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has posited that the nomination of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is “invalid, null and void”.

The main opposition party in a statement released on Saturday by Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, the PDP based the illegality of Tinubu’s nomination on a September 30, 2022 judgement which nullified the actions of Mai Mala Buni.

The Yobe state governor, Buni, is the immediate past chairman of the APC national caretaker committee.

Under his leadership, the party conducted a convention which produced Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman.

In June, the Adamu-led executive conducted a presidential primary election where Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 others.

The PDP said Buni’s action as a serving governor and chairman of the caretaker committee was in contravention of Section 183 of the constitution.

Section 183 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) states that a state governor “shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever”.

“The import of the September 30, 2022 judgment of the Federal High Court is that every decision made by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC is null and void as you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand,” the statement reads.

“Consequently, the Congresses as well as the National Convention which produced APC Excos including the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC is void.

“In effect the primaries and Presidential Convention conducted by the Sen. Adamu Abdullahi-led NWC, including the nomination of Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate of the APC is invalid, null and void ab-initio.”