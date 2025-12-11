Wema Bank Clinches Fourth Consecutive Victory at Nigeria Bankers Game 2025

Wema Bank Plc has extended its dominance at the Nigeria Bankers Game (NBG), emerging overall champions for the fourth consecutive year at the 2025 Grand Finale.

The bank announced the milestone in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, describing the victory as a testament to its culture of excellence and teamwork.

Wema Bank topped the medal table with nine gold medals, winning in a wide range of events including women’s table tennis (singles, doubles, and mixed doubles), volleyball, scrabble, video games, 100m women, 200m women, and the women’s 4x100m relay.

The tournament also highlighted outstanding personal achievements, with Oluwaseun Adewunmi, a Wema Bank staff member, crowned Overall Outstanding Athlete of the 2025 Nigeria Bankers Game. Her sterling performances across multiple sports earned high praise from organisers and her institution.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, lauded the team’s historic run, saying the win carries added significance as Wema Bank marks 80 years of service.

“Wema Bank Plc has once again won the Nigeria Bankers Games title for the fourth consecutive year. This remarkable feat sets a new benchmark in the Nigerian banking industry,” Oseni said.

He praised the athletes for their commitment and resilience, adding: “This championship confirms that Wema Bank is a powerhouse – where excellence is not the exception but the standard. This victory is more than just a trophy; it reflects our corporate DNA and the spirit of determination that defines us.”

Adeweunmi, reacting to her recognition, expressed gratitude to her colleagues and the bank’s leadership. “This is a shared victory. Representing Wema Bank across several events has been incredibly fulfilling. I am grateful for the platform and support that enabled us to excel,” she said.

With its fourth successive NBG title, Wema Bank reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent, promoting staff well-being, and sustaining a culture of resilience and innovation.

According to the bank, “This historic achievement goes beyond sporting success. It reflects our dedication to empowering our people and setting new standards, inspiring others to strive for greatness.”