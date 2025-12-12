Sports
Debate erupts as Chelle leaves out Okoye, Boniface, Arokodare in Super Eagles final AFCON squad
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle on Wednesday released his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but the announcement has stirred strong reactions over the exclusion of several prominent players, including Maduka Okoye, Victor Boniface and Tolu Arokodare.
The tournament is scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.
Chelle’s list includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and nine forwards, with a mix of established stars and new faces. But football fans have taken to social media to question the decision-making behind some of the omissions—especially with Okoye and Boniface enjoying impressive form for their clubs.
Uzoho’s return raises eyebrows
Francis Uzoho’s recall has particularly generated debate, with critics arguing that Okoye, who had been tipped to reclaim the No. 1 jersey, deserved a place on the plane to Morocco. For many supporters, the Udinese goalkeeper’s exclusion remains the biggest surprise of the roster.
Boniface, Arokodare snub shocks fans
The forward line also sparked controversy, as Bundesliga striker Victor Boniface and Genk’s Tolu Arokodare were both dropped. Many fans believe the duo should have been included to bolster Nigeria’s attacking depth heading into a major tournament.
Newcomers headline squad revamp
Despite the backlash, Chelle’s squad features several first-time invitees. In defence, Blackburn Rovers’ Ryan Alebiosu earns his debut call-up, while Igoh Ogbu of Slavia Prague also makes the cut as the coach seeks to fortify the backline.
The midfield includes highly rated Inter Milan youngster Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, alongside Usman Muhammed and Tochukwu Nnadi, both returning to the senior team setup.
Up front, former Flying Eagles standout Lawal Salim Fago receives his maiden senior invitation.
Full 28-Man Squad
Goalkeepers:
Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)
Defenders:
Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)
Midfielders:
Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)
Forwards:
Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961, Croatia)