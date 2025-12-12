Connect with us

Debate erupts as Chelle leaves out Okoye, Boniface, Arokodare in Super Eagles final AFCON squad
Wema Bank Clinches Fourth Consecutive Victory at Nigeria Bankers Game 2025

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong retires from international football at 32

Abia announces first edition of tertiary institutions sports fiesta

Hakimi hails CAF Player of the Year Award as ‘recognition that Crowns Years of Hard Work’ 

Obi rallies S'Eagles after W’Cup disappointment as Chelle alleges ‘Voodoo’ in penalty shootout

JUST IN: Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 to reach Africa playoff final 

Peter Obi criticises FG as Super Eagles boycott training over unpaid allowances

Afreximbank provides $36.4m financing to Egyptian firm for Uganda stadium project

Super Eagles to face Gabon in World Cup play-offs as CAF unveils final qualification path

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle on Wednesday released his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but the announcement has stirred strong reactions over the exclusion of several prominent players, including Maduka Okoye, Victor Boniface and Tolu Arokodare.

The tournament is scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

Chelle’s list includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders and nine forwards, with a mix of established stars and new faces. But football fans have taken to social media to question the decision-making behind some of the omissions—especially with Okoye and Boniface enjoying impressive form for their clubs.

Uzoho’s return raises eyebrows

Francis Uzoho’s recall has particularly generated debate, with critics arguing that Okoye, who had been tipped to reclaim the No. 1 jersey, deserved a place on the plane to Morocco. For many supporters, the Udinese goalkeeper’s exclusion remains the biggest surprise of the roster.

Boniface, Arokodare snub shocks fans

The forward line also sparked controversy, as Bundesliga striker Victor Boniface and Genk’s Tolu Arokodare were both dropped. Many fans believe the duo should have been included to bolster Nigeria’s attacking depth heading into a major tournament.

Newcomers headline squad revamp

Despite the backlash, Chelle’s squad features several first-time invitees. In defence, Blackburn Rovers’ Ryan Alebiosu earns his debut call-up, while Igoh Ogbu of Slavia Prague also makes the cut as the coach seeks to fortify the backline.

The midfield includes highly rated Inter Milan youngster Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, alongside Usman Muhammed and Tochukwu Nnadi, both returning to the senior team setup.

Up front, former Flying Eagles standout Lawal Salim Fago receives his maiden senior invitation.

Full 28-Man Squad

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders:

Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Ryan Alebiosu (Blackburn Rovers, England)

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Tochukwu Nnadi (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio, Italy); Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Pisa, Italy); Usman Muhammed (Ironi Tiberias, Israel)

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla, Spain); Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor, Turkey); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos, Greece); Salim Fago Lawal (NK Istra 1961, Croatia)

