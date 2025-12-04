Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong retires from international football at 32

William Troost-Ekong, captain of the Nigerian Super Eagles, has announced his retirement from international football, bringing to a close a remarkable decade-long career representing Nigeria.

Ekong, 32, made the announcement on Thursday via a heartfelt statement on his Instagram account. Reflecting on his journey, he recalled the life-changing call from the late Stephen Keshi in 2015, which led to his international debut a month later. “His belief in me ignited a desire to follow in his footsteps,” Ekong wrote.

The defender, born and raised in the Netherlands, expressed immense pride in wearing the Super Eagles jersey, captaining the national team, and representing over 230 million Nigerians. “From a boy born and raised in the Netherlands to the OYIBO WALL and eventually SKIPPO is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart,” he said.

Over his international career, Troost-Ekong earned 83 senior caps, played in five major tournaments, won three medals, and set records along the way. Highlights include a Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and winning bronze and silver medals at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He singled out the 2023 AFCON, where he scored in the final and was named Player of the Tournament, as a defining moment. “Becoming the highest-scoring defender in AFCON history is an honor I share with every teammate who was part of those moments,” he said.

Ekong emphasised the lessons learned through adversity and the pride of representing Nigeria: “That tournament taught me what it truly means to be Nigerian: that in adversity, we come together, we hustle, we fight through the pain and we rise.”

Acknowledging the support of coaches, staff, teammates, and fans, he said: “To the Nigerian fans – the heartbeat of Nigerian football – your support has carried me through every high and every challenge. This isn’t a final goodbye. My work within Nigerian communities continues, just as my love and passion for this team will never fade.”

Troost-Ekong concluded: “Wearing the Super Eagles shirt has been more than playing football. It has been a duty, a privilege, and an honour. The time has come to pass on the responsibility, to pass on the opportunity, and to pass on the captaincy to the next generation.”