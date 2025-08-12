The Lagos State Government has warned that residents may continue to experience flash flooding due to climate change and other environmental factors, even as it renewed its commitment to scaling up infrastructure to mitigate the impact across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during a television interview yesterday, noting that in the past two years the ministry had cleaned over 50 kilometres of secondary collectors and dredged or maintained about 38 primary channels statewide.

Wahab explained that the recent torrential rainfall in parts of Ikorodu reinforced the government’s April campaign warning residents that this year’s rainfall would exceed 2024 levels.

Meanwhile, in Ebonyi State, at least eight people have been confirmed dead and over 800 farmlands destroyed after a devastating flood swept through Enohia Itim Community in Afikpo Local Council.

The council’s Public Relations Officer, Sunday Nkama, said the tragedy occurred at a plantain plantation. Among the dead were three children, with three bodies recovered so far and five persons still missing.

Council Chairman Timothy A.U. expressed deep sadness over the incident and extended condolences to bereaved families.