Entertainment
South Africa’s Tyla wins Best Afrobeats accolade at VMAs 2024
South African music sensation, Tyla has won the Best Afrobeats award at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
She beat the Nigerian music trio of Burna Boy, Tems, and Ayra Starr to clinch the prize during the ceremony held at the UBS Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday.
After being presented with her award by Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey, Tyla expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the show and described her win as “a big moment for Africa”.
She added that the success of “Water” not only made a global impact but also proved that “African music can be pop music too.”
“Like this is just so special but also bittersweet, because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats,” she said. “African music is so diverse, it’s more than just Afrobeats.”
Tyla’s win follows the success of Rema, who took home the inaugural Best Afrobeats award last year for his hit song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift dominated the night with seven wins, tying for most overall, while Eminem claimed the most solo male artist wins.
Here is the full list of winners:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”
Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
Eminem – “Houdini”
SZA – “Snooze”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” *WINNER
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift *WINNER
SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” *WINNER
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan *WINNER
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” *WINNER
BEST POP
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift *WINNER
BEST HIP-HOP
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “
Eminem – “Houdini” *WINNER
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Gunna – “Fukumean”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
SZA – “Snooze” *WINNER
Tyla – “Water”
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” –
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” *WINNER
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
Lenny Kravitz – “Human” *WINNER
U2 – “Atomic City”
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Mil Veces” *WINNER
Bad Bunny – “Monaco”
Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”
Myke Towers – “Lala”
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
Tyla – “Water” *WINNER
Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”
BEST K-POP
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
Lisa – “Rockstar” *WINNER
NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
NewJeans – “Super Shy”
Stray Kids – “Lalalala”
Tomorrow X Together – “Deja vu”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)” *WINNER
Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”
Raye – “Genesis”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Directed by Taylor Swift *WINNER
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov *WINNER
Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
BEST EDITING
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel
Lisa – “Rockstar” – Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Editing by Chancler Haynes *WINNER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna *WINNER
Lisa – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – “Greedy” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “The Boy is Mine” – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post *WINNER
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli XCX – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
Lisa – “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman