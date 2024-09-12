South Africa’s Tyla wins Best Afrobeats accolade at VMAs 2024

South African music sensation, Tyla has won the Best Afrobeats award at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

She beat the Nigerian music trio of Burna Boy, Tems, and Ayra Starr to clinch the prize during the ceremony held at the UBS Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday.

After being presented with her award by Lil Nas X and Halle Bailey, Tyla expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the show and described her win as “a big moment for Africa”.

She added that the success of “Water” not only made a global impact but also proved that “African music can be pop music too.”

“Like this is just so special but also bittersweet, because I know there’s a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats,” she said. “African music is so diverse, it’s more than just Afrobeats.”

Tyla’s win follows the success of Rema, who took home the inaugural Best Afrobeats award last year for his hit song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift dominated the night with seven wins, tying for most overall, while Eminem claimed the most solo male artist wins.

Here is the full list of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

Billie Eilish – “Lunch”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Eminem – “Houdini”

SZA – “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” *WINNER

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift *WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” *WINNER

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan *WINNER

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” *WINNER

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift *WINNER

BEST HIP-HOP

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “

Eminem – “Houdini” *WINNER

GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna – “Fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

Muni Long – “Made For Me”

SZA – “Snooze” *WINNER

Tyla – “Water”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” –

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” *WINNER

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

Hozier – “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi – “Legendary”

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day – “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon – “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” *WINNER

U2 – “Atomic City”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Mil Veces” *WINNER

Bad Bunny – “Monaco”

Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”

Myke Towers – “Lala”

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”

Tems – “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla – “Water” *WINNER

Usher, Pheelz – “Ruin”

BEST K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”

Lisa – “Rockstar” *WINNER

NCT Dream – “Smoothie”

NewJeans – “Super Shy”

Stray Kids – “Lalalala”

Tomorrow X Together – “Deja vu”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alexander Stewart – “If You Only Knew”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)” *WINNER

Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best for Me”

Raye – “Genesis”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – “Houdini” – Directed by Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Directed by Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Directed by Taylor Swift *WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov *WINNER

Charli XCX – “Von Dutch” – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed” – Cinematography by Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto

BEST EDITING

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Editing by Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – “Houdini” – Editing by David Checel

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Editing by Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Editing by Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Editing by Chancler Haynes *WINNER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Choreography by Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna *WINNER

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky” – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – “Greedy” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “The Boy is Mine” – Visual Effects by Digital Axis

Eminem – “Houdini” – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post *WINNER

Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!” – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli XCX – “360” – Art Direction by Grace Surnow

Lisa – “Rockstar” – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

