We have no problem with Igbo in Lagos — Indigenes

Indigenes of Lagos State under the umbrella of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, Tuesday, said they have no problem with Igbo residents, but Yoruba from other South West states claiming to be Lagosians.

Mr. Miftah Bolaji Are, the group’s president, said this during a visit to Ikorodu.

He emphasized that there were individuals from South West, not indigenes of Lagos but hold prominent offices in Lagos at the expense of indigenes.

According to him, the indigenes would no longer tolerate individuals who short-changed them under the pretense that they were Lagos indigenes.

“We have no problem with Igbo. It is the South Westerners that are our problem. I have asked them, if you say Igbo want to take over Lagos, are the Igbo the ones who take people’s land and award the same to themselves? Are they Igbo who approve C-of-Os for those lands given out to other non-indigenes? ” He wondered.

“So, I told them that they cannot send Igbo packing because Igbo are not our problem but the South Westerners who want to capture Lagos unjustifiably.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Maj. Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), former Minister of Communications, lamented that some people come to the state claiming either double indigeneship adding that it was against the law.

Olanrewaju, who is also the Alternate Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, said the objective of resident non-indigenes is to capture Lagos State, politically and deny the indigenous people their constitutional rights and privileges.

“How do you explain the situations when the holders of six important political offices, most often, are held by non-indigenes?” He asked.

“The ruling elite and leadership in Lagos State government, by holding on to the most important political positions, control the political administration and the state’s resources, and use the state to climb the political ladders at the expense of the indigenes.

“Important decisions, political selection and constitutional entitlements are allocated on this basis of inequality and self interests. We can give examples of non-indigenes, who proudly hold double indigeneship and use Lagos State as stepping stones. How do they achieve it? They achieve it through false declaration because they are never confirmed to be known by families they claimed to come from in Lagos State.

“It is a betrayal, wrongful representation and lack of respect for Lagos State indigenes when the contesting parties nominate candidates who have two states of origin for the state. This attitude of deliberate imposition makes it possible for Senator Solomon Adeola a.k.a. Omo West/Yayi to use Lagos slot to the Senate at the National Assembly. He is currently representing Ogun State (West) in the Senate. This is unhealthy.

“The state deserves a full-time Minister as expressed in the Constitution and not a Minister of State that we have. De Renaissance Patriots Foundation is not against these appointees in their personal capacity, but we feel we should point out the serious flaws that deny the state indigenes of their rights and privileges.

“We want the country to become prosperous and well secured for all its citizens. We pray for our leaders to lead properly and succeed. Our state should do everything possible to ensure that indigenes are not overwhelmed by the daily movement of people who decide to settle in our midst. The ruling elite must not try to put a yoke of slavery on the indigenes because of streaming migration of settlers on the land.”

