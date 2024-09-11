Court grants 10 protesters bail in sum of N10Om

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arrested and detained for treason among other charges, to a bail in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like sum.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, while delivering his ruling, held that Nigeria’s criminal justice system has its stipulations for the prosecutor and the defendant.

Justice Nwite, agreed with the argument of the 1st 2nd, and 4th defendants’ counsel, Abubakar Marshall, “that anybody charged with a criminal offence must be presumed innocent until proven guilty”.

On this note, he granted the bail application of all ten defendants.

“I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel on both divides. I hereby grant the defendants bail notwithstanding the crime,” he said.

“The bail is hereby granted to the defendants applicant in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like some”.

