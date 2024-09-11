Connect with us

Nation

Court grants 10 protesters bail in sum of N10Om
Advertisement

Nation

We have no problem with Igbo in Lagos — Indigenes

Nation

Abia, Cross River governments to resolve boundary dispute soon

Nation

Tinubu directs Shettima to visit Maiduguri as flood ravages city

Nation

Abia postpones school resumption date to Sept 23

Nation

Gunmen attack Anambra community, kill three

Nation

Two Nigerians found guilty of multiple rapes in UK

Nation

DSS succumbs to pressure, releases Ajaero before expiration of NLC ultimatum

Nation

JUST IN: DSS operatives invade SERAP’s office

Nation

Bodo-Bonny Road: Julius Berger plans Yuletide gift for Rivers communities

Nation

Court grants 10 protesters bail in sum of N10Om

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Court grants 10 protesters bail in sum of N10Om

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arrested and detained for treason among other charges, to a bail in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like sum.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, while delivering his ruling, held that Nigeria’s criminal justice system has its stipulations for the prosecutor and the defendant.

Justice Nwite, agreed with the argument of the 1st 2nd, and 4th defendants’ counsel, Abubakar Marshall, “that anybody charged with a criminal offence must be presumed innocent until proven guilty”.

News continues after this Advertisement

On this note, he granted the bail application of all ten defendants.

“I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel on both divides. I hereby grant the defendants bail notwithstanding the crime,” he said.

“The bail is hereby granted to the defendants applicant in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like some”.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *