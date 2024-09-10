Top-level discussions are said to be ongoing between the Abia state and Cross River state governments on how to resolve lingering boundary clashes between communities along shorelines of both states.

The most recently reported clash was unleashed on Isu, Ututu and Ihechiowa communities in Arochukwu Local government Area of Abia state by people alleged to have been hired from both Biase and Odukpani Local Government Areas of Cross River state.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, who dropped this hint on the peace-move while answering a question during his monthly Media chat in Umuahia on progress on the way of resolving the recent attack on Isu community by people said to come from Ukwa in Cross River state, noted that he was in touch with his Cross River state counterpart on possible ways of resolving the nagging issues and returning peace to the affected areas.

He expressed worry that people who had been co-existing peacefully at the borders, for many centuries, should resort to use of arms and against one another.

It will be recalled that the Justice Mamman Nasih Boundary Report and inability of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to properly determine state boundaries with Natural features (rather than artificial landmarks) often trigger crisis at the borders.

However, Gov. Otti used his September, 2024 Media chat , titled: “Governor Otti Speaks to Abians”, to touch on a number of issues affecting people of the state, including the workforce.

In answer to another question, Otti made it clear that the state has no plan to retrench workers in the state public service.

He, rather stated that he has embarked on massive capacity building of the state workforce in line with global standards, including digital technology.

The Governor declared that he has not thought about retrenchment.

“There is no massive retrenchment in the pipeline. We will continue to ensure that the civil service is enhanced and productivity increased,” he said.

On the huge debt profile left for him by the immediate past Okezie Ikpeazu administration, Otti re-emphasized his commitment to defraying the arrears of salaries owed some institutions and parastatals in the state .

“The debts were inherited and I will pay them in tranches. In a few days time, payments of those debts would begin,” he said.

Governor Otti used the forum to explain further that the extended Labour Party stakeholders’ meeting held in Umuahia recently, was in a bid to restore peace and sanity in the party.

He hinted that anyone who followed what happened would notice that some people are happy over the outcome of the meeting.

Said he: “I believe that what we did was in the interest of the party. We have a vested interest in ensuring that the party will continue to operate as a political party in Nigeria”.

He also reacted on his decision not to speak on the recent statement by the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu on the issue of him going to be the last LP Governor in Abia.

“I chose not to respond to it because it’s foolhardy to talk about what will happen tomorrow, when today has not gone half-way. Power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He wills.”

Otti revealed that another boost has been added to the healthcare sector in Amachara General Hospital by the opening of an Eye department there, where 600 patients have had their eyes checked on the official opening day.

He also disclosed that government has started the phase 2 of upgrading ABSUTH for optimal service delivery, while 200 primary healthcare centres in the state have been earmarked for retrofitting; a project he said would take place within 100 days.

“The whole idea is to ensure that wherever you live or come from, you will have a primary healthcare centre that will cater for your health”, he said.

On education, the Governor reported that his administration has commenced training of 2,000 Master- trainers of teachers who would in turn train others.

He added that another group is equally saddled with the responsibility of looking at the curricula for pupils in the state schools.

On the area of environmental sanitation, Otti revealed that his government is working on a project of ‘turning waste into wealth’ and solicited support of all and sundry.

