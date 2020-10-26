Adebayo Obajemu

Wapic Insurance Plc has notified the investing public that it has changed its name to Coronation Insurance Plc.

A statement by the company, available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange read thus:

“Dealing Members are hereby notified that the change of name of Wapic Insurance Plc to Coronation Insurance Plc has been implemented by The Nigerian Stock Exchange.”

“This is in line with the approval of the shareholders of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on 12 August 2020 and the receipt by the Company of a new certificate of incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and re-registration by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Please note that the Company’s trading symbol remains WAPIC.