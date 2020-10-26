Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has notified the investing public of the lifting of suspension placed on trading in the shares of Union Dicon Salt Plc.

In a statement by NSE: “Dealing Members are hereby notified of the lifting of suspension of Union Dicon Salt Plc one (1) of the six (6) listed companies that were suspended on 1 September 2020. The suspension placed on trading on the shares of the Union Dicon Salt Plc was lifted on Monday, 19 October 2020.”

“In view of the Company’s submission of its outstanding financial statements, and pursuant to Rule 3.3, of the Default Filing Rules, which states that; the suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided the Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of The Exchange. The Exchange shall thereafter also announce through the medium by which the public and the SEC was initially notified of the suspension, that the suspension has been lifted”.