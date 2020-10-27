To help its consumers who were affected by the protest and looting that have greeted the country recently, Coronation Insurance (formerly Wapic Insurance), has set up an emergency claim payment platform.

In a release on Tuesday, the company said that this was to help its customers to return to their normal way of life as soon as possible.

“We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs by proactively collating information of damage and losses as well as responding to claims with speed and precision. We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challengingclaims process.

“Our emergency payment methods will assist to relieve your immediate spending pressures and help you get back on your feet within the quickest period of time,” it stated.