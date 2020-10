Adebayo Obajemu

Dealing Members have been notified that trading in the shares of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc was on Monday, 19 October 2020 placed on full suspension.

The suspension is necessary to allow for closure of the Company’s register of members in order to determine shareholders eligible for the share capital reconstruction as at the Qualification Date of 16 October 2020. The period of the suspension is from 19 October 2020 to 30 October 2020.