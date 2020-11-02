The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Head of the Council’s National office, Patrick Areghan, who announced the release in a statement on Monday, said a total of 1,549,740 registered for the examination.

He noted further that 1,338, 348 representing 86.99 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects – with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

According to him, 1,003, 668 candidates representing 65.24 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

To check the results, candidates were asked to visit the website of WAEC.