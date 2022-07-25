WAC: Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdle Gold, sheds tears [VIDEO]

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, has won the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

Amusan, who broke the world record in the semi-final where she clocked 12.12sec, powered to win the final in 12.06sec.

The Nigerian splinter shed tears while being presented with her gold medal, as she goes home with $100,000 in prize money.

Amusan sheds tears of joy as the Nigerian anthem is played to celebrate her Gold medal.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s athlete, Danielle Williams, lauded Amusan for her accomplishment.

Asked after the race about Amusan’s victory, she said, “Tobi literally spoke it into existence…she wrote on a board, ‘incoming world record holder’ and to see it unfold today, I’m proud of Tobi.

“It’s a reward for everything that she has been through.”

