Adebayo Obajemu

Yesterday, the premier foam giant, Vitafoam Nigeria plc disclosed the beginning of a closed period on the trading of its shares, starting from April 15th.

In a public disclosure that was issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stakeholders were informed that the closed period will last till 24 hours after the company’s unaudited Q1 2020 result has been announced.

To this end, the company’s directors, employees, their relatives and all those with insider knowledge about the company have been prohibited from trading in the company’s shares.

“Consequently, no Directors, Employees, persons discharging managerial

responsibilities, Advisers and Consultants of the company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the company during the

closed period,” the statement said in parts.