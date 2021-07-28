Adebayo Obajemu

Vitafoam Plc on Tuesday published its financial statement for the Third Quarter ended 30 June 2021.

The report shows significant growth in the company’s top line and bottom line figures for the nine months period.

A turnover of N26.833 billion was reported by the company, up by 62.92% from N16.47 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 59.15% to N3.408 billion from N2.142 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company grew significantly by 59.15% to N2.72 from the EPS of N1.71

At the share price of N15.95, the P.E ratio of Vitafoam stands at 5.85x with earnings yield of