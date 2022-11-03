Vitafoam posts N4.9bn profit in 12 months

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc recently published its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022.

The company reported a turnover of N46.537 billion for the 12 months period, up by 31.45% from N35.404 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 7.35% to N4.935 billion from N4.597 billion achieved the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N3.95, up by 7.35% from the EPS of N3.68 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N20, the P/E ratio of Vitafoam stands at 5.07x with earnings yield of 19.73%.