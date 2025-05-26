Village head nabbed for harbouring bandits in Niger

The village head of Guiwa community, Garba Mohammed, has been reportedly arrested along with 13 collaborators for allegedly supporting protecting armed bandits operating in the Mashegu area of Niger.

The arrest allegedly happened on Friday during a well orchestrated raid carried out by police operatives and local vigilante groups targeting known bandits’ camps and hideouts in Guiwa and Telle villages, as part of an ongoing clearance operation.

The Niger State Police Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, gave validation to the development in a statement on Sunday, showing that Mohammed was charged with offering sanctuary and logistical aid to the criminals.

Abiodun noted that credible intelligence led to Mohammed’s arrest, and that several incriminating items were recovered from his residence during a thorough search.

“On 23rd May, 2025, at about 9am, in continuation of this operation, the team stormed Guiwa and Telle villages based on credible information received, and the Mai-Angwan of Guiwa village Mall.

“Garba Mohammed was arrested for screening and aiding banditry activities, using his house as a hideout, with recovery of four motorcycles kept in his custody and ten cattle.

“Thirteen others were also arrested in different locations within Mashegu LGA for similar reasons,” he stated.

Abiodun further noted that a day prior, on May 22nd, security forces had conducted raids on suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Mashegu LGA, including the Magaman-Daji forest and surrounding areas.

“In furtherance of clearance operations in Mashegu areas against banditry and other violent crimes, on 22nd May, 2025, police operatives and vigilante members conducted clearance operations in some identified kidnappers’ hideouts in Mashegu LGA such as Magaman-Daji forest and its environs, and in the process, most of the suspected kidnappers fled from the scene and others were believed to have escaped with gunshots injuries,” the statement read.