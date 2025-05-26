Lagos taskforce raids black spots, arrests 277 suspects in statewide crackdown

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 277 suspects during a week-long operation targeting criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

The enforcement exercise, driven by intelligence reports and complaints from residents, was led by the Taskforce Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele. It focused on areas known for illegal activities and makeshift settlements, with raids taking place daily from around 1:30 a.m.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Taskforce spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the agency said the operation covered both the Island and Mainland areas of Lagos, including Victoria Island, Osborne Road, Chevron axis, Lekki Roundabouts, Obalende, Ikota, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, the vicinity of the Law School, Eko Hotel, Oniru Beach, and railway tracks in Agege, Isale Oja in Ketu, and AP Roundabout.

Akerele explained that the operation is part of a broader effort to reclaim public spaces and restore law and order in areas overtaken by miscreants, pickpockets, and other criminal elements.

“These individuals have been causing disruptions and endangering the safety of law-abiding citizens,” he said. “With this operation, we have not only restored peace to these areas but also sent a strong message that Lagos will not tolerate lawlessness.”

He confirmed that all 277 arrested suspects have been prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Lagos State.

Speaking on the outcome of the crackdown, Akerele reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and the urban environment.

“Anyone who intends to compromise the peace and safety of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the consequences,” he warned.

Advertisement

“We remain resolute in our mission to deliver a safer, cleaner Lagos,” Akerele concluded.