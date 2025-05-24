Kaduna housewife kills co-wife’s baby with acid

The Kaduna State Police Command has taken into custody a housewife, Zaliha Shuaibu, for allegedly feeding to death with acid- tinged food her co-wife’s three-month-old baby in Malari village, located in the Soba Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident happened on May 13, 2025, inside the family compound shared by the suspect, her husband, and the baby’s mother, Maryam Ibrahim.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement made available on Friday, confirmed the incident and said the suspect was arrested following a swift investigation by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Soba Division.

According to the police, trouble began when Maryam left her baby alone in the room to use the bathroom. Upon her return, she found the infant in the arms of her co-wife, Zaliha.

“Zaliha handed the child back to Maryam, who immediately noticed that the baby was in distress, with foam coming out of his mouth and a visible injury on his neck,” Hassan said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital in the village but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Following the incident, the DPO of Soba Division quickly mobilised his team and arrested the suspect, Zaliha Shuaibu. During interrogation, she confessed to feeding the baby acid with the help of her husband’s younger brother, Lawal Muhammad, who is currently on the run,” the police spokesperson added.

According to Hassan, Zaliha confessed that it was Lawal who provided the acid used to carry out the heinous act.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, CP Rabiu Muhammad, has assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation and that all individuals connected to the crime will be brought to book.

He further vowed that the fleeing suspect would be tracked down and justice served.