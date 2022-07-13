ASUU: Yul Edochie accuses Ahmed Musa of plagiarism

Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor and producer, has accused Ahmed Musa, a professional Nigerian footballer, for copying his post and not giving him credit.

On Tuesday, Musa, Super Eagles captain, made a post about ASUU strike and how Nigerian political office holders send their children abroad to school, thus showing lack of belief in a system they run.

Reacting to that, Yul Edochie posted on his Twitter handle saying, “Na me think am, write am post for my page this morning. My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post am for him own page without giving credit for it. E good? We all want a working Nigeria.”

“Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer,” he said.

Edochie had made the post about an hour before Musa.