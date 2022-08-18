I didn't spit at an officer's face - BNXN backtracks

Daniel Benson, known professionally as Bnxn and formerly known as Buju, has said he did not spit on the face of a police officer contrary to what he said earlier.

Benson was on Wednesday captured in a video having a altercation with some police officers in Lagos.

Giving account of what happened, he had noted that he spat on the face of one of the officers, a claim that generated condemnations.

However, in a new tweet via his verified twitter account @BNXN, Benson said he never in the face of an officer.

“My since deleted tweet stating that I spat in a police officers face was an idiomatic expression to say I disrespected a police officer to his face and not the literal way people may have taken it on social media. I do not support violence or abuse against the police in any form,” he wrote.

“Yesterday I was in a life threatening situation which caused me to lash out due to the physical assault on me by some policemen who have now been brought to book . however , I just want to focus on what’s important to me , my music. Thank you for all the love and concern ❤️

“I stood on my right as a responsible Nigerian, despite the violence against my person and I do not want my deleted tweet to be taken seriously.

“I appreciate the swift intervention of some reputable police officers on this matter too. Love❤️”