Ada Ameh’s remains arrive hometown for burial [VIDEO]

The remains of Ada Ameh, late Nollywood actress, have arrived her hometown, Ogobia, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State for burial.

Charles Inojie, her colleague, shared the video of her casket arriving her hometown on Friday.

He captioned the video, “It’s a wraarrestedp for Ada Ameh. There lies a chip of us, deadpan and ice-frozen. There lies a broken heritage, wrapped in a funeral encasement, in that air-tight wooden bed is our naked truth.”

Ameh collapsed and died in July in Warri, Delta State.