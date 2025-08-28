The United States government has unveiled plans to shorten visa validity periods for international students and foreign journalists, a move that has sparked concern among stakeholders.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the proposed rule would cap F visas, issued to foreign students, at a maximum of four years, regardless of the length of their academic programs. Currently, students receive visas covering their entire course duration, which can exceed five years for doctoral studies.

For foreign media professionals, the rule proposes an initial 240-day visa validity, extendable by another 240 days, but never beyond the duration of their assignments. Extensions would require fresh applications through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and additional security checks.

DHS said the changes are designed to prevent visa abuse and enhance national security. “For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the U.S. virtually indefinitely,” the agency stated, describing the practice as a security risk and a financial burden that could disadvantage U.S. citizens.

The proposal has triggered sharp criticism from U.S. higher education leaders. Miriam Feldblum, president and CEO of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, warned the rules would create unnecessary hurdles for students and institutions.

“The rule would force international students and scholars to regularly submit additional applications, disrupting their studies and straining university operations,” she said, adding that uncertainty could drive global talent to other countries.

Journalists could also be significantly affected. In the past, foreign correspondents from countries like Germany were granted visas valid for up to five years, a benefit that would end under the new system.

Stakeholders argue that the proposed changes could make the U.S. less attractive to international students and professionals, potentially weakening its global competitiveness in education and media.