Ogun begins CBT screening for over 500 prospective principals, vice principals

The Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has commenced a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and screening exercise for 564 senior teachers and zonal secretaries aspiring to become principals and vice principals.

The two-day exercise, which began at Baptist Boys’ High School, Saje, Abeokuta, is part of the state government’s effort to strengthen leadership in the education sector.

Addressing participants, TESCOM Chairman, Apostle Abiodun Sanyaolu, explained that the exercise was designed to ensure a merit-based selection process among officers already on Grade Levels 16 and 17.

According to Sanyaolu, 250 senior staff were shortlisted for the position of principal, while 314 are vying for the role of vice principal. He urged candidates to conduct themselves responsibly, noting that their performance in the exercise would determine their eventual postings.

“The assessment will test participants’ knowledge of educational policies, school administration, curriculum planning, financial management, and staff supervision,” he said.

Sanyaolu added that the initiative would directly impact the quality of teaching and learning, stating:

“TESCOM is committed to raising the standard of school leadership. This process will improve the overall quality of education in Ogun State.”

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Comrade Felix Agbesanwa, and the President of the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Adeniyi Adekoya, commended the state government for the transparent process and its commitment to educational excellence.

Speaking on behalf of other participants, Mrs. Mosurat Salami of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Osiele, and Mr. Kolawole Oluajo, Zonal Secretary, Ipokia Local Government, expressed gratitude for being shortlisted. They pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them if given the opportunity to serve as school heads.