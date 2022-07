Labour Party is set to unveil Kaduna born politician, businessman and philanthropist, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate to its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Baba-Ahmed will be unveiled by the party’s national chairman on Friday, according to sources.

Dr. Doyin Okupe, the party’s placeholder vice presidential candidate had earlier announced his withdrawal from the position, noting that the substantial candidate would be announced soon.

More to follow..