Ahmad Lawan, president of the senate, has said Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre by terrorists spoke volumes about the failure of the country’s security architecture.

The senate president argued that insiders have compromised the security of the country and there is urgent need to sanction anyone found culpable.

Leading a Senate delegation to Kuje prison, Lawan also faulted lack of CCTV cameras in Nigerian correctional centres.

Lawmakers on the Senate delegation, which also had some members of the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, were conducted around the facility by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa.

According to the Senate President, an attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre could only have been possible with the collaboration of insiders within the nation’s correctional system.

He faulted the Nigerian Correctional Service for not providing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the Kuje correctional facility and others across the country.

The Senate President asked the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) to include a request for the provision of CCTV cameras across maximum and medium correctional centers across the country in its 2023 budget proposal to the National Assembly.

Speaking after an assessment of the correctional facility, Lawan said, “The attack on this correctional facility is symptomatic of security failure. The attack is only a culmination of the failure.

“We were told that an estimated 300 terrorists attacked this facility. They came on foot, and I believe they should have been detected.

“In the first place, 300 people will not come for an operation like this without planning. Planning must have taken a week, a month or a bit more. I believe that our security agencies should have picked this from their tracking systems in the FCT.

“Second, having gone round the facility itself, we are disappointed that this facility does not have Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, something that would record and give you details of what is happening and sometimes record the events.

“Now, as this facility lacks a functional CCTV, there’s no record of what happened, except narration. But if we had CCTV, at least the records would have been there and analysis made, and arrest will be based on the information from the CCTV.”

Lawan further said that the way the terrorists went from cell to cell to release their members showed they had collaborators from inside the prison.

“It may not be far away from an insider job, someone who is either working in this place or must have worked here.

“I think we have to look deeper into what happened, so that we find the culprits, because when things like this happen, then there should be sanctions.

“Where people fail to do their job properly, and they have been given that responsibility, they should be asked to take responsibility.”

According to him, if people do not take responsibility for their failure, then nobody would bother to perform their assigned duties.

He lamented that with dangerous criminals on the loose in the FCT, residents cannot have peace of mind.

“The FCT has the seat of government, and today that seat is not safe. So, we have to do whatever it takes to get everybody back.”

Lawan, therefore, tasked the security agencies to ensure that the insurgents who escaped from the Kuje medium security custodial centre are found and brought back