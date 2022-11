University of Ilesa: Oyetola inaugurates Governing Council

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of his administration’s effort to ensure quick take-off of academic activities at the newly approved and licenced University of Ilesa, Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Governing Council of the University.

The immediate past Minister of Health and Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Isaac Adewole chairs the Council.

This is even as the Governor charged members of the Council on fairness and proactiveness towards ensuring the financial sustainability of the institution.

Members of the Governing Council are: Chief Akinwande Akinola – Pioneer General Manager, International Breweries Ltd; Professor Sola Akinrinade – Pioneer Vice Chancellor, Osun State University; Chief Bayo Jimoh,- Former Group Managing Director Odua Investment Company; Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola – Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State; Professor Labo Popoola Former Vice Chancellor, Osun State University.

Others are: Professor Oluyemisi Obilade – Former Vice Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education; Mr. Rasheed Sarumi-GMD, SaroAfrica; Representative of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Osun State; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Osun State; Statutory internal members from the University as provided for in the Establishment Law, who would be added upon the take-off of the University; Prof. Kayode Ijaduola and Dr. Dada who will serve as the Council’s Secretary.

Recall that the administration of Governor Oyetola had earlier approached the State House of Assembly for the upgrade of Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university after which it was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Inaugurating members of the Governing Council, at the State Executive Council Lounge, Governor’s office, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola, said the idea of this new University had become necessary to further expand access to qualitative education, among other opportunities, for the young population.

“As a State known for excellence in all spheres, we envision a citadel of excellence that will enter the nation’s educational space as a leader in the university’s tripartite mandate of teaching, research and community service and provide competitive graduates that will transform the State’s economy in line with our Development Agenda and rule their world.

“In order to also underscore our commitment to excellence, we employed the services of KPMG to offer advisory services on the smooth take-off of the University.

“This is the profile of the University we have invited your Eminences into, believing that your individual records of distinction will deliver the excellence and internationalization that we envision.

“I, therefore, urge you to engrain in the university as employers of the staff of its staff, the principles of impeccable university governance, merit-driven appointment of staff and students’ admission, internationalization of the university, sustainable university funding to achieve self-sustainability, staff/student discipline, entrepreneurship, and stable university calendar that will sustainably rank the university as one of the globally-recognised universities.

“Just as our administration has demonstrated that delivering service in a depressed economy is doable, we charge you to demonstrate to the world that academic excellence is possible in the nation’s depressing university system”, the governor added.

Responding on behalf of members of the Governing Council, Chief Akinwande Akinola, assured of their readiness to hit the ground running.

“It is a great honour that has been bestowed on all of us to be part of the pioneer Governing Council of this great University. I am responding on behalf of the Chairman and we can assure you that you have given us an enduring legacy.

“There’s is no doubt in the fact that Mr Governor’s name will be published in gold. The upgrade of this university took us 30 years and nobody will forget what Mr. Governor has bestowed on us, and everybody is happy on this gesture.

“It will be forever written that during Oyetola’s reign, the College was upgraded. You have given us the mandate which we will deliver to the best of our ability and when you hear of the university in five years’ time, you will be happy. The university will continue to shine,” he said.