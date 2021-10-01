OBINNA EZUGWU

The United States government has congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of her 61st independence anniversary, hailing the strong partnership between the two countries.

Nigeria, which got independent from Britain on October 1st, 1960, clocked 61 years as an independent country on October 1st, 2021.

U.S. Secretary of State, Mr. Anthony Blinken, who conveyed his country’s wishes to Nigeria in a statement on Friday, said his country looks forward to expanding relationship with Nigeria over the coming year and advancing mutual interests.

“On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of their independence,” he said.

“The strong partnership between our two countries is based on our common commitment to democracy and diversity, and a shared spirit of entrepreneurship. As your partner, we will continue to support Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment.

“We value Nigerian leadership on issues including African peace and security, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back a more inclusive economy, and reducing greenhouse emissions and creating a clean energy future.

“The United States looks forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests.”