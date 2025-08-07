United Capital posts strong H1-2025 results, grows revenue by 57%, profit by 54%

United Capital Plc, a leading Pan-African investment bank and financial services group, has reported robust financial results for the first half of 2025, highlighting its sustained growth trajectory and resilience amid economic headwinds.

According to its unaudited H1-2025 financial statements, the Group posted a 57% year-on-year revenue growth to ₦23.76 billion, up from ₦15.12 billion in the same period last year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by 52% to ₦13.79 billion, while Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 54% to ₦11.89 billion. Shareholders’ Funds also grew by 25% to ₦166.91 billion.

In line with its strong performance, the Board declared an interim dividend of ₦5.4 billion, translating to ₦0.30 per 50 kobo ordinary share. This marks the second consecutive year of interim dividend payments by the Group, following a similar payout and a 2-for-1 bonus issue in 2024.

The Group’s performance reflects a remarkable five-year growth trend. Since H1-2020, United Capital’s PAT has surged by over 522%, rising from ₦1.91 billion to ₦11.89 billion. Revenue over the same period climbed from ₦4.45 billion to ₦23.76 billion—an indication of strong operational execution and an effective diversification strategy.

Speaking during the investor call in Lagos, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, attributed the performance to the company’s solid business fundamentals and strategic discipline.

“We are pleased to report that we ended the first half of the year on a strong and positive note,” Ashade said. “Once again, we have continued our track record of excellence and strong financial performance, which reflects the strength of our diversified business model. This year, we continue to honour our commitment by declaring another interim dividend of ₦5.4 billion, reinforcing our dedication to delivering sustainable returns and enhancing shareholder value.”

Ashade reaffirmed United Capital’s commitment to its Pan-African growth strategy, especially its push into Francophone West Africa. He noted that the Group remains focused on expanding its retail footprint and deepening financial inclusion across the continent.

Industry analysts say the Group’s performance is reflective of Nigeria’s evolving capital market, where resilient firms with strong fundamentals continue to deliver value amid macroeconomic volatility. With sustained momentum and a clearly defined growth strategy, United Capital is positioning itself to close the year on an even stronger footing.