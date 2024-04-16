United Capital Plc reports N6.14bn turnover in Q1 2024

United Capital Plc (UCAP) recently published its First Quarter report for the 3 months ended 31 March 2023.

The Company reported Gross Earnings of N6.14 billion for the 3 months period, up by 14.83% from N5.34 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 46.90% to N3.586 billion from N2.441 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of UCAP stands at 60 kobo.

At the share price of N20.05, the share price of UCAP stands at 33.55x with earnings yield of 2.98%.

