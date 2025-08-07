AP launches Visco 2000 promo with instant cash, airtime rewards

Ardova Plc (AP), one of Nigeria’s leading energy companies, has launched a nationwide promotional campaign offering instant cash and airtime rewards to customers who purchase its range of lubricants.

Tagged the AP Visco 2000 Instant Reward Promo, the campaign kicked off on August 1 and will run until December 31, 2025. The initiative is targeted at rewarding loyal customers – particularly motorists, mechanics, and traders – for their continued patronage of AP lubricants.

According to the company, customers who buy AP’s flagship products such as Visco 2000, Super Visco Static, HD40, and others, will receive immediate rewards depending on the quantity purchased. A litre of any of the eligible lubricants earns N200, while four litres attracts N400. Customers who buy 25 litres will get N1,000 in instant value. The reward can be redeemed as cash or airtime at participating AP retail outlets and accredited points of sale nationwide.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director of Ardova Plc, Moshood Olajide, said the promotion reflects AP’s commitment to delivering value beyond product performance.

“At AP, we believe value should go beyond product performance. While our lubricants are engineered to protect and power engines across Nigeria, we are equally driven by a human mission—to appreciate and uplift the people who choose us every day,” Olajide stated.

He described the promo as an act of recognition for everyday Nigerians—especially mechanics and drivers—who remain loyal to the AP brand and its promise of high-quality engine protection.

“This promo is not just about rewards. It is about recognition. Recognition of the mechanic who insists on quality. The driver who chooses protection for their vehicle. The everyday Nigerian who believes in the strength of local excellence,” he added.

AP Lubricants, particularly the Visco 2000 line, is a familiar name in Nigeria’s automotive sector, known for its durability and suitability for the country’s driving conditions. The company said the promo underscores its long-term dedication to supporting customers with both superior products and tangible appreciation.

Customers are encouraged to visit AP Filling Stations and authorised vendors to participate in the promo. More information is available on the company’s website: www.ardovaplc.com, or via its official social media handles: @ardovaplc.

The company noted that the rewards apply while promo stocks last, and terms and conditions apply.