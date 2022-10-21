United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Sunny Anene as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2022

Sunny is currently the Group Executive Director of United Capital Plc, with responsibility for the supervision of two businesses – United Capital Asset Management Limited and United Capital Securities Limited; and three functional units – Group Finance, Operations and Treasury.

He was previously the MD/CEO United Capital Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Capital Plc. He had also served as the Group Chief Finance Officer with responsibilities in Risk Management, Information Technology, Treasury, Finance and two other functional areas within the United Capital Group.

His experience spans decades and cuts across Investments; Capital Markets; Pensions; Finance and Banking Operations. Prior to joining United Capital Plc, he was the Head of Operations at First City Group, and at a time the Lead Trader for CSL Stockbrokers – the Securities Trading arm of the Group. He moved to Pension Management at Zenith Pension Custodian Limited, a subsidiary of Zenith Bank Plc, where he was the AGM in charge of Compliance, Risk Management, and Internal Control. He later returned to the Capital Markets in 2008 when he joined Chapel Hill Denham where he spent six years in two different roles, first as the Director of Finance and Operations, and then as the MD/CEO for the securities trading business.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School (LBS) and IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain. He also has a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Lagos. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS); the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). He is also an Associate of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria and a Member of the Institute of Directors.